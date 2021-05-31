On his government's anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a compilation of the pro-people measures it has undertaken in its seven years of tenure.
The statement, titled "Vikas Yatra" (development journey), said that the spirit of "seva" (service) has been a guiding light for the government in each step it has taken.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | 'Achche din' hope turns seven-year-old
Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog
Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?
How diets shape human evolution
Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?
First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest
Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?