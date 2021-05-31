DH Toon | 'Achche din' hope turns seven-year-old

DH Toon | 'Achche din' hope turns seven-year-old

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • May 31 2021, 05:30 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 05:30 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

On his government's anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a compilation of the pro-people measures it has undertaken in its seven years of tenure. 

The statement, titled "Vikas Yatra" (development journey), said that the spirit of "seva" (service) has been a guiding light for the government in each step it has taken.

Read more here

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
acche din
BJP
DH Toon
Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Achche din' hope turns seven-year-old

DH Toon | 'Achche din' hope turns seven-year-old

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

 