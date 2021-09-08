DH Toon | 'Achhe Din' of students still 'loading'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 08 2021, 04:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 04:42 ist

There have been "catastrophic consequences" of the prolonged school closure in the country due to Covid-19, with over 37 per cent of students in rural areas not studying at all and 48 per cent not being able to read more than a few words, a recent survey has claimed.

DH Toon
Education
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India

