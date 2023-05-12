DH Toon | All hail new national museum

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 12 2023, 07:02 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 07:02 ist

A virtual plan for the new national museum, which is to come up in the North and South Block, will be unveiled by prime minister Modi on May 18. The prime minister will unveil the plans of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum during the inauguration of the International Museum Expo, curated by the ministry of culture, which will have the participation of over 1200 museums. 

