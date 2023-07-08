DH Toon | Also, help us in mission tomato!

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jul 08 2023
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 06:49 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Indian tomato prices are soaring due to adverse weather, triggering a wave of social media memes comparing the cost of the essential ingredient with anything from petrol to political influence. Heavy rains in some growing areas and hotter-than normal temperatures last month hit output of the crop, causing a fivefold increase in prices this year. Tomatoes usually become expensive in the lean production months of June and July, but the impact this year has been exaggerated.

