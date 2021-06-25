DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil poll promises

To Be Precise

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 25 2021, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 05:34 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday outlined the action plan to fulfil key poll promises related to law and order during his meeting with the Mallikarjun Kharge-led panel to end factionalism in the state Congress, ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amarinder Singh
Punjab
Congress
DH Cartoon
Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

 