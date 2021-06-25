DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil poll promises

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday outlined the action plan to fulfil key poll promises related to law and order during his meeting with the Mallikarjun Kharge-led panel to end factionalism in the state Congress, ahead of the assembly polls early next year.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Amarinder spells out plan to fulfil promises
Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school
Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon
Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs
Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel
In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career