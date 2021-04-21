DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, a 'stale gas' in the air

Even as India reels with an acute shortage of oxygen, vaccines and remdesivir, PM Modi's address on Tuesday did nothing to address the real problem. Summing up to one point: "Be careful, each to their own," the Prime Minister basically said that a lockown is the last resort.

“The sum and substance of the pearls of wisdom at 8:45 pm — ‘it is beyond my control, passengers should protect their own lives,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours.

On the other hand, as the oxygen crisis finished its fourth day on Tuesday, Bengaluru’s glaring gaps in supply are no closer to being sorted out.

While the new oxygen war room, set up at the office of the additional drug controller, insisted that supplies of oxygen were being distributed effectively across the city, the ground realities presented a different picture.

