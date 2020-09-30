DH Toon | Amnesty halts India operations after accounts frozen

Amnesty International India (AII), a private human rights watchdog, on Tuesday said it is halting its operations in India and let go of its staff claiming that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "froze" all its bank accounts earlier this month in what it called "incessant witch-hunt", remarks denied by the government.
