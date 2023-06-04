DH Toon | Amrit Kaal Ahoy!

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  Jun 04 2023
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 06:43 ist

Amid intensified protests and mounting pressure over the Centre to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, one Olympian, a Commonwealth gold medallist, an international referee, and a state-level coach have reportedly corroborated the allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. 
As per an Indian Express report, these four are among 125 potential witnesses across four states whose statements have been recorded by the Delhi Police.

