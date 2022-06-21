Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga is a perfect blend of 'Gyaan' (knowledge), 'Karm' (deeds) and 'Bhakti' (devotion).
Prime Minister Modi had said that in the last few years, yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | An asana for high 'electoral' anxiety
Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg
Explained: How bird strikes take planes down
Refugees and the cities we need now
The role of mental health in skin treatments
What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend
Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional