DH Toon | Anupam Kher turns on damage control mode

DH Toon | Anupam Kher turns on damage control mode

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 15 2021, 07:57 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 07:57 ist

Days after criticising the government over the handling of the Covid-19 crisis, Anupam Kher has tweeted saying "Only those who work make mistakes."

Barbs on Centre by Kher, whose views are consistent with that of the Modi government's, had come as a surprise to many.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anupam Kher
COVID-19
Coroanvirus
DH Toon
Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 