DH Toon | Anupam Kher turns on damage control mode

Days after criticising the government over the handling of the Covid-19 crisis, Anupam Kher has tweeted saying "Only those who work make mistakes."

गलती उन्हीं से होती है

जो काम करते हैं,

निकम्मों की ज़िंदगी तो

दूसरों की बुराई खोजने में ही

ख़त्म हो जाती है..:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 14, 2021

Barbs on Centre by Kher, whose views are consistent with that of the Modi government's, had come as a surprise to many.

