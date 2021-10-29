DH Toon | Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs on cruise case

DH Toon | Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs on cruise case

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 29 2021, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 07:36 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Aryan Khan
NCB
Drugs
Narcotics
bail
DH Toon

