DH Toon | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rakes up NRC issue in Karnataka

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that the country should have a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to ensure that government schemes reach the deserving.

Sarma, who is on a campaign trail in Karnataka, also batted for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and claimed that this would ensure gender justice and equal rights for Muslim women in the country.

The Assam CM has been actively campaigning for the BJP for the past two days in the southern state, where the saffron camp is looking to retain power.

