DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

There is a shifting of responsibility by the Central government to the states without giving them the necessary agency and wherewithal to discharge that responsibility. The price scheme is against all principles of price management, especially because it is about the price of Covid vaccine which should be considered a public good and not a commercial product.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the assembly elections in Bihar last year, the saffron party's election manifesto had promised free vaccine for all if it came to power.

More recently, elections were held across four states and one Union Territory in the midst of a raging second wave of the pandemic. While rallies went on unabated even as the Covid figures kept spiking, the last few phases of the 8-phased West Bengal elections weren't clubbed together even after multiple requests from across parties.

Read more