DH Toon: At Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society

DH Toon: At the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society...

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 18 2023, 05:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 05:02 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Following the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library as the ‘Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library’, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabudhe - a member of the NMML Society - defended the move, saying that the renaming is an “expression of national gratitude” towards all former prime ministers.

India News
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Cartoon
Toon
Jawaharlal Nehru
Narendra Modi

