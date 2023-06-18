DH Toon: At the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society...

Following the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library as the ‘Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library’, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabudhe - a member of the NMML Society - defended the move, saying that the renaming is an “expression of national gratitude” towards all former prime ministers.
