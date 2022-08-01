DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement, and urged people to put the tricolour as their profile pictures on social media accounts between August 2 and 15.
