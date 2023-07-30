DH Toon | Beats of distraction

Asserting that the BJP will return to power in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will be one of the top three economies of the world during his third term in office. “On the basis of our track record, in the third term of our government, India will become the world’s third-largest economy. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi said while inaugurating the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan in the capital. The revamped building has been renamed ‘Bharat Mandapam’.

