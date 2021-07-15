DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Opposition in a 'full time job'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Jul 15 2021, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 07:37 ist

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday decided to rope in senior leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, the task and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge the task of coordinating Opposition in both the Houses.

Scotching speculation of replacing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with someone else as the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, party sources said he will very much remain in the post at least till the Monsoon Session.

What's Brewing

