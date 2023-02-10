DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, saying the more "keechad" (dirt) they will fling, the bigger "kamal" (lotus) will bloom. With opposition MPs, throughout his 80-minute speech in Rajya Sabha, chanting slogans to demand a "joint parliamentary committee probe" into allegations levelled by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research and alleged his collusion with industrialist Gautam Adani, Modi said he alone was more than a match for all who are taking turns shouting slogans to oppose him.

