Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, saying the more "keechad" (dirt) they will fling, the bigger "kamal" (lotus) will bloom. With opposition MPs, throughout his 80-minute speech in Rajya Sabha, chanting slogans to demand a "joint parliamentary committee probe" into allegations levelled by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research and alleged his collusion with industrialist Gautam Adani, Modi said he alone was more than a match for all who are taking turns shouting slogans to oppose him.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'
NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey
JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image
New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec
PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants
Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram
Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home