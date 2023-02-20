DH Toon | Bhiwani deaths and India's growth story

DH Toon | Bhiwani deaths and India's 'growth story'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 20 2023, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 07:21 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Haryana's Leader of Opposition and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Friday demanded a fair investigation and prompt action into allegations of family members who have accused cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal, led by Monu Manesar, of killing two men and burning the bodies on charges of cow smuggling.

 

