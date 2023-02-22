DH Toon | Bhiwani's Gau Rakshaks

DH Toon | Bhiwani's Gau Rakshaks

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 22 2023, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 06:43 ist

Rajasthan Police has seized a Haryana-registered SUV allegedly used by cow vigilantes in the abduction and murder of two men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani, officials said.

The Scorpio vehicle was recovered from Haryana based on the interrogation of accused Rinku Saini in the case. A total of nine accused, including Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar who runs a cow protection group, have been named in the case so far.

 

Read More 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

gau rakshaks
Bajrang Dal
India News
Haryana Police
Rajasthan
Crime
DH Toon

What's Brewing

What’s in a name? Humour, for one

What’s in a name? Humour, for one

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

Ambaari Utsav: Karnataka's newest luxurious sleeper bus

Ambaari Utsav: Karnataka's newest luxurious sleeper bus

I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi

I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi

In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr

In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

 