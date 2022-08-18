DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 18 2022, 05:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 05:23 ist

The state government's Jail Advisory Committee's order on Monday which allowed remittance plea of all 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gang-rape case citing 1992 policy appears to be a contradiction in state government's approach. The government has said that since 11 were convicted in 2008, they were required to be dealt with by policy prevalent in 1992 as per Supreme Court order, while the relief to Pathan and Fighter were rejected citing 2014 policy despite the period of their convictions by special TADA courts much before the year 2008. In the case of Pathan and Fighter, the Gujarat High Court had told the state to consider their plea of remission based on 1992 policy.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Bilkis Bano
Gujarat

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

 