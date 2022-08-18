DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

The state government's Jail Advisory Committee's order on Monday which allowed remittance plea of all 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gang-rape case citing 1992 policy appears to be a contradiction in state government's approach. The government has said that since 11 were convicted in 2008, they were required to be dealt with by policy prevalent in 1992 as per Supreme Court order, while the relief to Pathan and Fighter were rejected citing 2014 policy despite the period of their convictions by special TADA courts much before the year 2008. In the case of Pathan and Fighter, the Gujarat High Court had told the state to consider their plea of remission based on 1992 policy.

