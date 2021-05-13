DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece in 'positivity push' to defend PM on Covid-19 crisis

An article exalting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic made a sudden appearance on the Twitter timelines of BJP leaders. “PM Modi has been working hard; don’t get trapped in the opposition barbs,” read its headline in all capitals.
The article was shared by BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya, Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, BJP MP Dr Jitendra Singh who holds multiple ministries, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy, Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Narendra Keshav Sawaikar, former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das and former BJP MLA Archana Chitnis.
The entire piece argues how the Prime Minister is working his best, in silence, for the betterment of the country, how Chief Ministers have been acting like ‘crybabies’, how the previous Congress government did little to build strong healthcare infrastructure and how PM Modi’s critics have been trying to paint a negative image of the Prime Minister.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece to defend PM
What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?
Ronaldo nets 100th goal for Juventus in Sassuolo win
Brain chip allows paralysed man to write
India may overtake China as most populous country soon
Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package
Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war
Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?
'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'