DH Toon | BJP's Brij problem

As the wrestlers continue their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia told NDTV that the government had asked them to stay mum on their late-night meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

While Punia denied claims of "settings" with Shah, he added that their protest hasn't died down and they have been assured by the Home Minister that an investigation into the matter was under way.

