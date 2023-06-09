DH Toon | BJP's Brij problem

DH Toon | BJP's Brij problem

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 09 2023, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 05:43 ist

As the wrestlers continue their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia told NDTV that the government had asked them to stay mum on their late-night meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

While Punia denied claims of "settings" with Shah, he added that their protest hasn't died down and they have been assured by the Home Minister that an investigation into the matter was under way.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
India News
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
WFI
Wrestlers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

 