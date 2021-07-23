DH Toon | Blast off to space for some privacy

After snooping allegations emerged from all over the world, Israeli group NSO has insisted the leaked database accessed by French non-profit media organisation Forbidden Stories has nothing to do with it or its software Pegasus which is being used by "vetted governments".

The government and the ruling BJP have dismissed the Pegasus Project reports as concocted and evidence-less.

Law and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, whose own phone number was among those listed as compromised, said in a statement in Parliament on Thursday that the reports are "attempt to malign the Indian democracy and its well-established institutions".

