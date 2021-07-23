DH Toon | Blast off to space for some privacy

DH Toon | Blast off to space for some privacy

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jul 23 2021, 06:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 06:33 ist

After snooping allegations emerged from all over the world, Israeli group NSO has insisted the leaked database accessed by French non-profit media organisation Forbidden Stories has nothing to do with it or its software Pegasus which is being used by "vetted governments".

The government and the ruling BJP have dismissed the Pegasus Project reports as concocted and evidence-less.

Law and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, whose own phone number was among those listed as compromised, said in a statement in Parliament on Thursday that the reports are "attempt to malign the Indian democracy and its well-established institutions".

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
Space
Privacy
Pegasus
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Blast off to space for some privacy

DH Toon | Blast off to space for some privacy

NASA releases first detailed map of the insides of Mars

NASA releases first detailed map of the insides of Mars

Amazon's goal: Getting key to your apartment building

Amazon's goal: Getting key to your apartment building

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

 