DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed “unprecedented” rainfall and “maladministration” of the previous Congress government for the flood situation in Bengaluru.
“Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rains. It hasn't rained like this in 90 years,” Bommai said. “All the tanks are full and overflowing. Some have breached. There's continuous rain. Even today it's raining,” he said.
