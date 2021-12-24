The Centre on Thursday advised states slated to hold Assembly polls in the next few months to ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially to protect the vulnerable population given the steady rise in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat
Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital
In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together
Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food
Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!
Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness
How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study