DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Dec 24 2021, 03:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 03:36 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Centre on Thursday advised states slated to hold Assembly polls in the next few months to ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially to protect the vulnerable population given the steady rise in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
DH Toon
Cartoon

What's Brewing

