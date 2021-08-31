DH Toon | 'Break farmers' heads for PM's Sabka Prayas?'

DH Toon | 'Break farmers' heads for PM's Sabka Prayas?'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 31 2021, 06:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 06:01 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Farmer leaders on Sunday slammed the Haryana bureaucrat ordering police to “crack the heads” of protestors as ‘Sarkari Talibani’ even as Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala promised action against the officer.

