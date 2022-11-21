DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 21 2022, 06:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 07:42 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

As Assembly elections in Gujarat draw closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its efforts in the state, relying on its previous efforts to consolidate the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) votes, building on the idea of PM Narendra Modi being from the community. Legislators from different states have also been carrying out ground work and campaigns across constituencies.

