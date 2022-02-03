DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 03 2022, 05:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 05:31 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

With better-than-expected revenues at her command, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised to invest more on building roads, railways, airports and homes for the needy in the Budget, hoping the multiplier effect of these plans could pave the way to revive the Covid-hit economy and create more jobs.

Read more

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
Union Budget
Union Budget 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

Legalise sports betting, criminalise fixing

Legalise sports betting, criminalise fixing

B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient  

B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient  

Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India

Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India

 