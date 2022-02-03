DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

With better-than-expected revenues at her command, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised to invest more on building roads, railways, airports and homes for the needy in the Budget, hoping the multiplier effect of these plans could pave the way to revive the Covid-hit economy and create more jobs.
