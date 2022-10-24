DH Toon | Bursting the hatred bomb?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Oct 24 2022
  updated: Oct 24 2022

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party would not allow Karnataka (garden of peace and harmony) to be turned into a laboratory for the BJP’s experiments with hatred and misgovernance.

In a statement issued in English and Kannada separately on the last day of the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi quoted Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu who described this beautiful land as ‘a garden of peace and harmony for all’. 

