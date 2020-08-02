A grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to become a reality soon, but ‘Ram Rajya’, or the goal of ideal governance, still remains a distant dream for Uttar Pradesh. This is all the more ironic since UP, India’s most populous state has been crucial in determining the country’s political destiny in the aftermath of the Ram temple movement of the late 1980s.
Sunday 2 Aug 2020
updated: 10:14 am IST
DH Toon | But Ram Rajya remains a distant dream
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
- Aug 02 2020, 08:06 ist
- updated: Aug 02 2020, 10:14 ist