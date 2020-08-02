DH Toon | But Ram Rajya remains a distant dream

DH Toon | But Ram Rajya remains a distant dream

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 02 2020, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 10:14 ist

A grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to become a reality soon, but ‘Ram Rajya’, or the goal of ideal governance, still remains a distant dream for Uttar Pradesh. This is all the more ironic since UP, India’s most populous state has been crucial in determining the country’s political destiny in the aftermath of the Ram temple movement of the late 1980s.

Read more here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ram Mandir
Ayodhya temple
Ayodhya
Cartoon

What's Brewing

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

Ram Mandir’s time has come

Ram Mandir’s time has come

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 