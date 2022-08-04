DH Toon | CAA rollout after Covid-19 booster drive

DH Toon | CAA rollout after Covid-19 booster drive

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 04 2022, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 07:53 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

BJP leader from West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the citizenship law CAA at the earliest, with the latter assuring him that rules regarding it will be framed after the Covid precaution dose vaccination exercise is over.

The framing of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will pave the way for its implementation. Passed by Parliament in December 2019, the Act is yet to be rolled out due to the absence of rules. The government has cited the outbreak of pandemic for not framing them so far.

