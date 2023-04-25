DH Toon | Can't fight people under the carpet!

Amid the ongoing agitation, Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and others approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Delhi police to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.
According to the plea, Phogat and other wrestlers have cited an inordinate delay in the registration of FIR by Delhi police.
