DH Toon | Can't fight people under the carpet!

DH Toon | Can't fight people under the carpet!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 25 2023, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 06:52 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Amid the ongoing agitation, Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and others approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Delhi police to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

According to the plea, Phogat and other wrestlers have cited an inordinate delay in the registration of FIR by Delhi police.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Cartoon
DH Toon
Wrestlers
WFI
Supreme Court
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 