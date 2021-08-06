DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

Police arrested a man in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district for allegedly mocking and passing casteist remarks against the family of Vandana Katariya who was part of India's women hockey team which lost a semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics.
