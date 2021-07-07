DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jul 07 2021, 00:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 02:18 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek to send out a message of his government's intent to strengthen the economy and infrastructure post-pandemic and reach out to women, OBCs, Dalits, and youths in a big way in the first reshuffle of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Centre on Tuesday created a new portfolio ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ to provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the co-operative movement in the country ahead of a reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

