DH Toon | Central Vista Project highlights 'policy paralysis'!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 26 2021, 05:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 05:56 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the central government to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services amid the Covid-19 pandemic instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects".

The Railway Board has given its approval to redesign its headquarters based on the "aesthetics" of the Central Vista project, even as the fate of the Rail Bhawan in Lutyens Delhi remains unclear as plans for the Rs 20,000-crore redevelopment drive are yet to be finalised.

