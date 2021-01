The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Union government a go-ahead for constructing new Parliament and other buildings for ministries here with proposed cost of Rs 20,000 crore. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna by a majority of 2:1 upheld environmental clearance and change of land use, clearing the redevelopment plan for the Central Vista, having over 100 heritage buildings, in the heart of the national capital and within the Lutyen's Bungalow zone.

