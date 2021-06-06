DH Toon | Centre aims to vaccinate all by 2021-end

The Centre aims to inoculate its entire adult population by the end of 2021, something which has been refuted by many. To meet this ambitious target, India will need to speed up its Covid-19 vaccination drive manifold. With the current adult population standing at roughly 94 crore, India will need to produce 188 crore doses overall to reach its target, with only 21.5 crore doses having been administered so far.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar had said in May that the government would inoculate its entire population by the end of this year when Rahul Gandhi had claimed that only 3 per cent of India’s population had been vaccinated so far.

Passing the buck, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday blamed the states for poor Covid-19 vaccination in May, pointing out that a total of 1.62 crore doses of the vaccines were left unused.

