The Centre aims to inoculate its entire adult population by the end of 2021, something which has been refuted by many. To meet this ambitious target, India will need to speed up its Covid-19 vaccination drive manifold. With the current adult population standing at roughly 94 crore, India will need to produce 188 crore doses overall to reach its target, with only 21.5 crore doses having been administered so far.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar had said in May that the government would inoculate its entire population by the end of this year when Rahul Gandhi had claimed that only 3 per cent of India’s population had been vaccinated so far.
Passing the buck, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday blamed the states for poor Covid-19 vaccination in May, pointing out that a total of 1.62 crore doses of the vaccines were left unused.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'I'm every woman, it's all in me'
DH Toon | Centre aims to vaccinate all by 2021-end
Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour
The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram
Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients
Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career
World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur
Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids
After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics