DH Toon | Centre leaves citizens at the mercy of Covid

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 16 2021, 07:49 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 07:49 ist

As countless people with near and dear ones infected with the virus waited in long queues before healthcare facilities and ran from pillars to posts to get medicines, hospitals ran out of oxygen and patients died gasping for air, bodies were lined up before burial grounds and crematoriums and inoculation centres shut down due to shortages of vaccines, international media went on to blame PM Modi for the mess.

What's Brewing

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

DH Toon | Centre leaves citizens at the mercy of Covid

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

 