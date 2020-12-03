DH Toon | 'Centre never said entire country will be vaccinated'

The Centre has no plans to vaccinate every Indian citizen with the Covid-19 vaccine even when such shots would be commercially available, said a top government official. "I want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It’s important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only and then analyse it,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Central government for saying that every person in the country does not need to be inoculated against Covid-19, while dubbing it a "U-turn Sarkar" and seeking clarity on who all will be administered the coronavirus vaccine.

On being asked about how much time it will take to vaccinate the entire country, Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan clarified that Central Government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. “It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only,” he said.

