DH Toon | Centre to suspend cases against farmers, abuses hurdled at them stay

The year-long agitation of farmers against the three contentious farm laws, which were withdrawn last week, is likely to end soon with the government having met “nearly all demands” raised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

While the government offered to withdraw cases after the agitation is called off, SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions, is insisting on the quashing of FIRs as a pre-requisite for withdrawing the agitation.

