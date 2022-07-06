DH Toon | China gets a 'strong' ally

DH Toon | China gets a 'strong' ally

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Jul 06 2022
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 05:36 ist

Kerala culture minister and CPM member Saji Cheriyan, in a speech made at a party event in Pathanamthitta district, said that the Constitution enabled exploitation and looting of the people. In his speech, he also said that the country was still following a constitution prepared by the British, and only a few words like secularism and democracy were added to it.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
India News
Kerala
Constitution of India
CPI(M)

