DH Toon | Common man stumped by price rise

Sajith Kumar
  • Mar 29 2022, 05:02 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Over the past week, a hike was announced in the cost of essential drugs, while the cost of petrol and diesel continued to rise for a sixth time in seven days on Monday. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 4 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.10.

DH Toon
Inflation
India News
Petrol and Diesel
pharmaceuticals

