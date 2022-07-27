DH Toon | Common man's issues drowned out by ruckus in Parliament

DH Toon | Issues drowned out by ruckus in Parliament

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2022, 02:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 02:50 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Nineteen Opposition MPs -- seven from Trinamool Congress, six from DMK, three from TRS, two from CPI(M) and one from CPI -- were on Tuesday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire week for showing "utter disregard" to the House and authority of the Chair by disrupting the proceedings.

Opposition
Parliament
Monsoon Session
Rajya Sabha
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

