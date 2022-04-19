DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation, unemployment

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 19 2022, 03:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 07:40 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Why is there intense Hindutva mobilisation across diverse locations in India at this point in time? Have we suddenly discovered our Hindutva soul and feel compelled to announce it loudly to the world, especially in Muslim neighbourhoods or streets where there are mosques on which some Indians now apparently have an overpowering desire to hoist saffron flags? Is the "true nature" of India now being revealed in the myriad tableaux of obnoxious processions, where abuses are mixed with religious/identity slogans.

