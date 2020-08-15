DH Toon | What to celebrate? August 5 or August 15?

DH Toon | Confirmation awaited on what to celebrate? August 5 or August 15?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 15 2020, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 09:51 ist

Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the call for "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) has captured people's imagination and become a "mantra" for everyone, as he pushed for raising India's share in the global economy.

