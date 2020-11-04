DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

The ruling NDA dispensation further consolidated its position in Rajya Sabha crossing the 100-mark after nine BJP candidates, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Monday.

On the other hand, the Congress, which dominated the Upper House for a long time, is now down to 38 seats - its lowest ever tally - in the 242-member House after it lost two more seats to the BJP in the current elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at the main Opposition party saying public anger has reduced the party to such a sorry state that it has been left with less than 100 MPs in both Houses of Parliament together.

