DH Toon | Congress crisis worsens in multiple states

There are unmistakable signs that Team Rahul is a shaping; but the slow and silent emergence of a new Congress is going to be tumultuous bringing forth the “old versus the new generation” fight, which had taken a backseat for some years after the massive electoral debacle of the party in the 2014 general elections.
