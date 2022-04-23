DH Toon | Congress leaders give Sonia report on Prashant Kishor's poll strategy

DH Toon | Cong leaders give Sonia report on Kishor plan

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 23 2022, 02:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 02:25 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Amid a series of deliberations over a strategy for upcoming general and assembly elections by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, a group of senior leaders of the Congress has given its recommendations to party president Sonia Gandhi and left it to her to take a call on them and initiate organisational changes.

Prashant Kishor
Congress
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

