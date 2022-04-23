DH Toon | Congress leaders give Sonia report on Prashant Kishor's poll strategy

Amid a series of deliberations over a strategy for upcoming general and assembly elections by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, a group of senior leaders of the Congress has given its recommendations to party president Sonia Gandhi and left it to her to take a call on them and initiate organisational changes.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Cong leaders give Sonia report on Kishor plan
The deplorable state of language study in India
UK Covid patient was positive for 505 days: Researchers
Why are Kangaroos turning up in India?
Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India
Gutkha-stained Howrah Bridge pic fuels tobacco ad stir
Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris