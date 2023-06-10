DH Toon | Congress ropes in Bajrang Sena

DHNS
  • Jun 10 2023, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 05:54 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Hindutva outfit Bajrang Sena on Tuesday merged with Congress in Madhya Pradesh months ahead of the Assembly polls alleging the BJP had come to power in the state by cheating the people's mandate and has deviated from the path.

Bajrang Sena (BS) leaders are close to former minister Deepak Joshi, who had quit BJP to join Congress.

 

DH Toon
Congress
Madhya Pradesh
Indian Politics

